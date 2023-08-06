Chengdu Universiade | Twice doubles Grand Slam winner Zheng Jie expresses pride in successful Games

Xinhua) 14:22, August 06, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Former tennis player Zheng Jie expressed her pride in the successful hosting of Chengdu Universiade in her hometown on Sunday.

The vice chairman of Chinese Tennis Association visited Sichuan International Tennis Center to watch the women's singles final.

"I have been watching live broadcast on television," she said. "As a native of Chengdu, I am so proud of the successful organization of the Games."

The twice doubles Grand Slam winner acknowledged the performance of younger players at Chengdu Universiade, especially giving praise upon women's singles winner Guo Hanyu.

"She fought hard on court, and showed great spirit," said Zheng, "Although she faced some difficulties at times, she managed to find rhythm."

In recent years, Zheng has dedicated to promoting youth tennis in China.

She explained that there were not many youth tournaments in the past, and Chinese players lacked sufficient practical experience to improve skills, resulting in losses in some matches they could have won.

"There are over 90 youth tournaments included in the Chinese Tennis Association's ranking system now, providing children with weekly opportunities to compete," Zheng said.

In 2010, Zheng initiated the "Zheng Jie Cup", targeting young players nationwide.

"Most matches are held on weekends, with the intention of allowing them to participate without affecting regular studies and further promoting tennis."

