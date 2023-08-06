Wang Zongyuan wins men's 3m springboard gold at World Cup Berlin Super Final
Wang Zongyuan of China competes during the men's 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Gold medalist Wang Zongyuan of China (C) of China, silver medalist Moritz Wesemann (L) of Germany and bronze medalist Andrew Capobianco of the United States attend the awarding ceremony for the men's 3m springboard at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Wang Zongyuan of China waves to spectators before the men's 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
Wang Zongyuan of China displays his gold medal after the men's 3m springboard final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)
