Chengdu Universiade | Home favorite pair win women's synchro 10m platform

Xinhua) 09:32, August 01, 2023

Zhang Jiaqi/Zhang Minjie (R) of China react before the diving women's synchronised 10m platform final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Home favorite teenagers Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie claimed the women's synchronized 10m platform gold medal at the Chengdu Universiade here on Monday.

The path to victory wasn't particularly challenging for Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie. The only competition for them came from a single South Korean duo, and the Chinese team maintained the lead throughout to clinch the gold.

They accumulated a total of 349.08 points from five dives, trailed by South Korea's Ko Hyeon-ju/Kim Seo-yeon who scored 242.4 points.

"It's an honor to compete both at the World Aquatics Championships and the Chengdu Universiade," said Zhang Jiaqi, who won the mixed synchronized 10m platform at the World Aquatics Championships paired with Wang Feilong just two weeks ago in Fukuoka, Japan.

"Although it's my first time competing against only one pair, that's fine, as the judges will wait for us to prepare," added Zhang Jiaqi, the women's synchronized platform victor at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We've known each other for seven years, but we trained together for the Chengdu Universiade for just one week," Zhang Minjie noted.

Zhang Jiaqi (2nd R)/Zhang Minjie (1st R) of China and Ko Hyeonju (1st L)/Kim Seoyeon of South Korea attend the awarding ceremony for the diving women's synchronised 10m platform at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhang Jiaqi (bottom)/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the diving women's synchronised 10m platform final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Zhang Jiaqi (bottom)/Zhang Minjie of China compete during the diving women's synchronised 10m platform final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

