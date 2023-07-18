China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m sychro springboard world titles

Xinhua) 11:15, July 18, 2023

Chen Yiwen (front) /Chang Yani of China pose with their medals during the awarding ceremony after the women's 3m synchronised final of the World Aquatics Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, July 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Chang Yani completed a hattrick of world titles in the women's three-meter synchronized springboard at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.

21-year-old Chang and her partner Chen Yiwen scored a total of 341.94 points, beating Britain's Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper to second place by a gap of 45.36 points.

Italy's Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi finished third with 285.99.

"I am very excited to get a gold medal," said Chen, 24. "It was not easy for us to have this gold medal (but) we have practiced so hard. We both have to work together. We keep cheering for each other."

Chang won the event for the first time at the 2017 Budapest World Championships with Shi Tingmao, and secured the title again with Chen last year when the worlds returned to the Hungarian capital.

"The situation was really tough," Chang said. "In order to get the best result for a pair event, we have to trust and encourage each other."

The women's 3m synchronized springboard has always been China's domain since it became an official event at the 1998 Perth World Championships. Chang and Chen's victory is also China's sixth gold from diving in Fukuoka.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)