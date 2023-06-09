Chinese diving team unveils 18-member list for Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships

Xinhua) 10:49, June 09, 2023

SHANGHAI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese national diving team said on late Wednesday that an 18-member squad will compete at the 2023 Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships in July.

Four Tokyo Olympic champions Quan Hongchan, Chen Yuxi, Zhang Jiaqi and Wang Zongyuan will lead the squad to strive for the full tickets of the Paris Olympics.

"We face challenges to keep our glory in Fukuoka, for our opponents in some events are very competitive, but we will stay confident and fight for good results," said team leader Zhou Jihong.

The team will feature some new blood, including rookies Long Daoyi and Wang Feilong who will participate in the Championships for the first time. Men's 3m springboard synchro pair Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi made their debut successfully at the Xi'an World Cup in April, and will continue to partner at the Championships. In addition, Zhang Jiaqi will pair with Wang Feilong to participate in the 10m platform synchro mixed.

"To increase experience and get familiar with the rhythm of international competitions are the goals of these new pairs," said Zhou.

"My focus in the near future is on movement stability and physical strength. By improving these two aspects I can reach a higher level," said Chen Yuxi.

The national team will conduct two team trials before the Championships to improve the athletes' skills and help them adapt to the competition atmosphere in advance.

The Chinese diving team for Fukuoka World Aquatics Championships is as follow:

1m Springboard Men: Peng Jianfeng, Zheng Jiuyuan

1m Springboard Women: Li Yajie, Lin Shan

3m Springboard Men: Wang Zongyuan, Long Daoyi

3m Springboard Synchro Men: Wang Zongyuan/Long Daoyi

3m Springboard Women: Chen Yiwen, Chang Yani

3m Springboard Synchro Women: Chen Yiwen/Chang Yani

10m Platform Men: Yang Hao, Lian Junjie

10m Platform Synchro Men: Yang Hao/Lian Junjie

10m Platform Women: Chen Yuxi, Quan Hongchan

10m Platform Synchro Women: Chen Yuxi/Quan Hongchan

3m Springboard Synchro Mixed: Zhu Zifeng/Lin Shan

10m Platform Synchro Mixed: Wang Feilong/Zhang Jiaqi

3m/10m Team Event: Bai Yuming, Zheng Jiuyuan, Si Yajie, Zhang Minjie

