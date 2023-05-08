China captures two more synchro golds at Diving World Cup

Xinhua) 14:22, May 08, 2023

MONTREAL, Canada, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China swept two more synchro golds on the second day of the 2023 Diving World Cup here on Saturday.

In the women's 10m platform synchronized event, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi of China triumphed with a cumulative score of 378.60 points, Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Britain got the silver with 316.68 and German sisters Christina and Elena Wassen earned the bronze with 302.58.

In the men's 3m synchronized event, Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan of China finished first with a cumulative score of 492.18, followed by Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher of Britain with 443.10 and Japan's Yuto Araki and Haruki Suyama with 410.07.

Earlier in the pool, China's Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani advanced into the women's 3m springboard final. Yang Hao finished third in the men's 10m preliminary.

Over 20 countries and regions are competing at the second stop of the Diving World Cup in Montreal from May 5 to 7.

China won all nine gold medals at the World Cup first leg in Xi'an, China in April. The Super Final will take place in Berlin, Germany, from August 4 to 6.

