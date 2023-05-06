China captures two synchro golds as Diving World Cup opens in Montreal

May 06, 2023

MONTREAL, Canada, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China swept two synchro golds on the first day of the 2023 Diving World Cup here on Friday.

In the men's 10m platform synchronized event, Lian Junjie and Yang Hao of China triumphed with a cumulative score of 456.72 points, Kirill Boliukh and Oleksii Sereda of Ukraine got the silver with 412.74 and Noah Williams and Matthew Lee of Britain earned the bronze with 403.98.

In the women's 3m synchronized event, Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen of China finished first with a cumulative score of 329.43, followed by Americans Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook with 315.09 and Canada's Pamela Ware and Mia Vallee with 302.61.

Earlier in the pool, China's Wang Zongyuan eased into the men's 3m springboard final. Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi made one-two in the women's 10m preliminaries.

Over 20 countries and regions are competing at the second stop of the Diving World Cup in Montreal from May 5-7.

China won all nine gold medals at the World Cup first leg in Xi'an, China in April. The Super Final will take place in Berlin, Germany, from August 4-6.

