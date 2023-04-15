Highlights of FINA Diving World Cup in NW China

Xinhua) 10:41, April 15, 2023

Lian Junjie (3rd L)/Yang Hao (3rd R) of China, Matthew Lee (1st L)/Noah Williams (2nd L) of Britain and Kirill Boliukh (1st R)/Oleksii Sereda of Ukraine pose for photos during the awarding ceremony after the Men's 10m Synchronized Final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Lian Junjie/Yang Hao (L) of China compete during the Men's 10m Synchronized Final at the FINA Diving World Cup in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

