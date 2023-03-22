China's diving star Quan sheds tears after finishing 2nd at National Championships

Xinhua) 13:07, March 22, 2023

SHANGHAI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's diving Olympic champion Quan Hongchan shed tears after losing to teammate Chen Yuxi in the women's 10m platform final at the National Championships in Shanghai here on Tuesday.

"I didn't cry," said Quan, who will be 16 at the end of March. She tried to fight back tears.

Quan took the lead in the first three rounds, but she made a mistake in her fourth dive and was overtaken by Chen. Chen was very steady and collected 416.26 points to win the gold. Quan finished second with 405.85.

"I was too excited so I lost the rhythm in the fourth dive," said Quan, who rose to fame by pocketing the women's 10m platform gold in an overwhelming manner at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"I am a little depressed because it has been several times that I was so close to the gold medal, but I will not lose my confidence," she added. Quan also lost to Chen at the FINA Diving World Cup and World Championships last year.

Chen, a Shanghai native, also won the 10m platform synchronized title with Quan on Sunday.

"My biggest rival is myself," said Chen. "All I need to do is to try my best."

The National Championships also serve as one of the trial events for the Asian Games, World Championships, and Universiade of the year.

