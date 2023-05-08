China sweeps 9 golds at Diving World Cup in Montreal

MONTREAL, Canada, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese divers swept all nine gold medals on offer at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup here on Sunday.

The "Dream Team" captured five more golds and one silver on the final day.

In the women's 10m platform, Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi of China won gold and silver with 458.20 points and 438.90, respectively, leading by a large margin. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix of Britain earned the bronze with 357.80.

In the women's 3m springboard, Chen Yiwen of China finished first with a cumulative score of 404.70, followed by Canadian Pamela Ware with 365.40 and American Sarah Bacon with 357.85.

In the men's 10m platform, Yang Hao of China won gold with a cumulative score of 580.25, Japan's Rikuto Tamai took silver with a score of 513.45, and Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Canada earned bronze with a score of 507.80.

In the men's 3m springboard, Wang Zongyuan of China won gold with a cumulative score of 556.75. Australian Li Shixin captured silver with a score of 465.25. Germany's Moritz Wesemann secured bronze with a score of 461.45.

In the team event, China came from behind to win with 489.25, with Canada and Australia finishing second and third, respectively.

Over 20 countries and regions were competing at the second stop of the Diving World Cup in Montreal from May 5 to 7.

China won all nine gold medals at the World Cup's first leg in Xi'an, China in April. The Super Final will take place in Berlin, Germany from August 4 to 6.

