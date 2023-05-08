Home>>
Quan Hongchan of China amazes audience with outstanding dives
(People's Daily App) 16:09, May 08, 2023
Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi of China won gold and silver in women's 10m platform at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal, Canada on Sunday, with 458.20 and 438.90 points, respectively. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix of Britain took the bronze with 357.80.
(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Di Jingyuan and Huang Jingjing)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sweeps 9 golds at Diving World Cup in Montreal
- China captures two more synchro golds at Diving World Cup
- China captures two synchro golds as Diving World Cup opens in Montreal
- Traditional cultural elements hailed at Diving World Cup in Xi'an
- China's Wang, Chen bring home two more golds at Diving World Cup
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.