Quan Hongchan of China amazes audience with outstanding dives

(People's Daily App) 16:09, May 08, 2023

Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi of China won gold and silver in women's 10m platform at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup in Montreal, Canada on Sunday, with 458.20 and 438.90 points, respectively. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix of Britain took the bronze with 357.80.

(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Di Jingyuan and Huang Jingjing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)