Chinese diving team start World Championship campaign perfectly

Xinhua) 10:53, July 15, 2023

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Peng Jianfeng took the lead in the men's qualifying round of the one-meter springboard event on the opening day of competition at the World Aquatics Championships on Friday.

Peng, a bronze medalist in the event at the 2019 world championships, scored a top-notch 403.75 points in the six-dive qualifier. Mexico's Osmar Olvera Ibarra followed closely behind with 395.85 points, while Britain's Jordan Christopher Houlden came in third with 374.90 points.

In contrast, Zheng Jiuyuan, the second Chinese competitor in the event and a 19-year-old prodigy, secured fifth place with 371.65 points.

On the women's side, China's Lin Shan and defending champion Li Yajie clinched the top two positions, hinting at a promising chance for China to secure the first diving gold medal of the tournament.

Lin, last year's world championships' 3-meter synchronized title winner, led with 291.25 points, while Li trailed by 7.90 points in the second position. Mexico's Aranza Vazquez Montano secured third place with 262.20 points.

The women's one-meter springboard final is set for Saturday afternoon, with the men's final following on Sunday.

The indomitable Chinese team clinched all 13 gold medals in diving at the previous year's world championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

