China's diver Wang Zongyuan wins men's 3m springboard gold
(Xinhua) 11:08, July 21, 2023
FUKUOKA, Japan, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's Wang Zongyuan claimed the men's 3-meter springboard title at the World Aquatics Championships here on Thursday.
The 21-year-old, who won three gold medals in last year's Budapest worlds, scored 538.10 points in six dives, 30.60 more than second-placed Osamar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico. Long Daoyi, also from China, took bronze in 499.75.
It was Wang's second gold and China's 10th at the Fukuoka worlds. The diving powerhouse looks even more likely to repeat their feat last year when they swept all 13 gold medals in Budapest.
