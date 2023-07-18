Lian and Yang win China's 7th diving gold at swimming worlds

Xinhua) 11:12, July 18, 2023

FUKUOKA, Japan, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Lian Junjie and Yang Hao retained the men's 10-meter synchronized platform title to increase China's diving gold haul to seven at the World Aquatics Championships here on Monday.

Lian and Yang secured the championship with a total of 477.75 points, 38.43 ahead of Ukraine's Oleskii Sereda and Kirill Boliukh.

Mexico's Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez took bronze with 434.16 points.

China, who swept all 13 gold medals in last year's Budapest worlds, is on track to repeat that performance this year.

