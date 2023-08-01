Chengdu Universiade | Chinese divers Huang/Liang win men's synchro 3m springboard

Xinhua) August 01, 2023

CHENGDU, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's divers Huang Bowen and Liang Chaohui secured the men's 3m synchronized springboard title at the Chengdu Universiade here on Monday, despite two rounds without a leading advantage.

Huang and Liang began leading the six-pair final after the second round, albeit with a narrow edge of 3.6 points against Germany's Lou Massenberg and Alexander Lube.

The German divers took the lead after the third round and widened it to 7.65 points after the fourth. However, with the highest score of 79.8 in 109C in the fifth round, the Chinese divers Huang and Liang reclaimed the lead.

"I'm not satisfied with my performance, as it's not our training level," Huang admitted, and his partner Liang echoed.

The Chinese pair kept winning the loudest cheers and applause from the audience. "To compete at home makes me a little bit nervous, but gives me more energy," Huang explained.

Huang and Liang clinched the gold medal with 397.35 points, followed by Germany's Massenberg and Lube at 389.52 points, and Tornike Onikashvili and Sandro Melikidze of Georgia took the bronze with 343.17 points.

