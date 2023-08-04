Chengdu Universiade | China sweeps 3 more diving golds

Xinhua) 13:58, August 04, 2023

Gold medalist Wang Weiying (C) of China, silver medalist Zhang Rui (L) of China and bronze medalist Sophia Preston McAfee of the United States pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for women's 10m platform of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

CHENGDU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China swept three diving golds on offer on Thursday at the Chengdu Universiade, as both Wang Weiying and Yang Ling became the double-gold winners.

In the women's platform, Wang bagged the gold with 358.20 points. Her compatriot Zhang Rui finished second on 337.95 points, and Sophia McAfee from the United States took the bronze medal with 281.40.

In the mixed synchronized 3m springboard, Wang and Yang collected a winning total of 328.20 points, followed by Brazil's Rodrigues Martins and Rafael Silva, and Japan's Hana Konda and Shuta Yamada.

Four pairs competed in the men's synchronized 10m platform final. Yang and teammate Huang Zigan claimed the victory with 461.22 points, nearly 80 points ahead of runners-up Lou Massenberg and Tom Waldsteiner from Germany. Japan's Yamada and Reo Nishida took the bronze.

Wang, a student of South China University of Technology, said she was excited to get two golds.

"It's my first time competing in mixed synchronized events and also my first time pairing with Yang Ling, but we cooperated very well," said Wang after her victory.

Gold medalists Wang Weiying (L)/Yang Ling of China pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for mixed synchronised 3m springboard of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Gold medalists Wang Weiying (3rd L)/Yang Ling (3rd R) of China, silver medalists Martins Rodrigues (1st L)/Rafael Silva (2nd L) of Brazil and bronze medalists Kondo Hana (2nd R)/Yamada Shuta of Japan pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for mixed synchronised 3m springboard of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Bronze medalists Nishida Reo (R)/Yamada Shuta of Japan pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's synchronised 10m platform of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Silver medalists Lou Massenberg (2nd L)/Tom Waldsteiner (1st L)of Germany, gold medalists Huang Zigan (3rd L)/Yang Ling (3rd R) of China and bronze medalists Nishida Reo (1st R)/Yamada Shuta of Japan pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's synchronised 10m platform of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Silver medalists Lou Massenberg (R)/Tom Waldsteiner of Germany pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the men's synchronised 10m platform of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Bronze medalist Sophia Preston McAfee of the United States celebrates during the awarding ceremony for women's 10m platform of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Wang Weiying (Rear) and Yang Ling of China compete during the Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Martins Rodrigues (R) and Rafael Silva of Brazil compete during the Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Kondo Hana (Bottom) and Yamada Shuta of Japan compete during the Mixed Synchronised 3m Springboard Final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Huang Zigan (R)/Yang Ling of China compete during the men's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Lou Massenberg (front)/Tom Waldsteiner of Germany compete during the men's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Nishida Reo (L)/Yamada Shuta of Japan compete during the men's synchronised 10m platform final of diving at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

