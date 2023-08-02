We Are China

Highlights of diving matches at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 10:29, August 02, 2023

Wang Yi of China competes during the diving women's 1m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Chen Jia of China competes during the diving women's 1m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Kaneto Kai of Japan competes during the diving men's 3m springboard semifinal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Sophia Grace Verzyl of the United States competes during the diving women's 1m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Wang Yi of China competes during the diving women's 1m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)