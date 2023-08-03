Chengdu Universiade | Zhang leads 1-2 Chinese finish in men's 3m springboard

Xinhua) 09:56, August 03, 2023

Gold medalist Zhang Wenao (C) and silver medalist Liang Chaohui (L) of China and bronze medalist Joung Dongmin of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for the diving men's 3m springboard at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese diver Zhang Wenao claimed his first gold medal with an overwhelming victory in the men's 3m springboard event at the Chengdu Universiade here on Wednesday.

After the six-round final, China witnessed a one-two finish, with Zhang finishing first in 533.45 points, followed by his teammate Liang Chaohui in 477.30 points. Joung Dong-min won the bronze for South Korea with 401.90 points.

The score gap between Zhang and others kept on widening following each round. His last dive earned him a day-high 102.60 points.

"I try not to focus too much on the scores. Instead, I put the focus on myself to stay calm," said Zhang.

With the win, China took four golds in four diving events at the ongoing Chengdu Universiade.

Joung Dongmin of South Korea competes during the diving men's 3m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Liang Chaohui of China competes during the diving men's 3m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Zhang Wenao of China competes during the diving men's 3m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Liang Chaohui of China competes during the diving men's 3m springboard final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

