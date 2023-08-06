Highlights of World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final

Xinhua) 11:08, August 06, 2023

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi (L) and Quan Hongchan of China react after competing in the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Quan Hongchan of China competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi of China competes during the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Gold medalist Chen Yuxi (C) of China, silver medalist Quan Hongchan (L) of China and bronze medalist Andrea Spendolini Sirieix of Britain react during the medal ceremony after the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi of China poses with her medal after the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Chen Yuxi (L) and Quan Hongchan of China pose after the medal ceremony for the women's 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2023 Super Final in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

