Chengdu Universiade | China bags gold, silver in women's hammer

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Li Jiangyan and Xu Xinying took gold and silver medals in the women's hammer at the FISU World University Games here on Saturday.

Li threw 70.77 meters on her first attempt, and made a breakthrough in her last throw with 71.20 meters to become the only competitor to exceed 70 meters. Xu's best throw came at the beginning, with 69.45 meters.

Finland's Urho Kujanpaa won the men's pole vault with his second attempt to reach 5.55 meters.

The women's triple jump gold went to Turkey's Tugba Danismaz, who leaped a personal best of 14.31 meters.

Germany's Antonia Kinzel accomplished 59.18 meters in her second throw to be the women's discus gold medalist.

Portugal's Mariana Machado finished in 16:02.58 to notch the women's 5,000 meters gold, followed by China's Xia Yuyu, the women's 10,000 meters winner, in 16:04.00.

"I would achieve nothing without my team, because they really support me. It is really important to have them with me in Chengdu," said Machado.

Japan's Toyoda Ken won the men's 110 meters hurdles title in 13.40 seconds, followed by China's Ning Xiaohan in 13.44 seconds.

"I am not very satisfied with the result. My goal is to finish in 13.40 seconds. I tried to overtake the Japanese opponent in the last few seconds but failed," said Ning.

