Feature: Dilapidated old factory in central China transformed into popular tourist spot

August 05, 2023

WUHAN, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- An old factory in central China's Hubei Province has earned a well-deserved spot among the must-visit tourist destinations, as recommended by local travel guides, after undergoing a remarkable transformation.

Huaxin 1907, a cement factory-turned-cultural park located in the city of Huangshi, just an hour and a half drive from the provincial capital Wuhan, today hosts an array of attractions such as museums, cafés, bookstores, and hotels, all set within the warehouses and blast furnaces of this old factory.

As evening sets in, the massive compound transforms into a teeming night market, bustling with locals purchasing various goods, savoring delectable snacks, and leisurely strolling about.

Liu Min is excited to visit the former industrial site with his parents and children this summer. Liu, who grew up in the city but now works in Wuhan, fondly recalls his childhood memories of this place brimming with roaring machines and chimneys billowing smoke.

Huaxin, founded in 1907, was one of the earliest cement factories in modern China. Visitors today can still see two production lines imported from the United States in 1946, and one assembly equipment independently designed and developed in 1977. These remarkable installations earned it the title of the "cradle of China's cement industry."

During its heyday, the factory served as a vast production and living compound that extended across entire neighborhoods. Within its premises, there were essential amenities such as a hospital, a primary school, and apartment complexes.

The mill was shut down by the city government in 2007 due to air pollution concerns and the closure had triggered desolation of the nearby neighborhood. But instead of being demolished, the factory was listed as a national industrial heritage in 2019.

Recognizing the potential of its expansive space and affordable rental costs, investors in 2021 began transforming it into a vibrant district featuring parks, museums, art galleries and startup incubators, with an aim to create new value and enrich the surrounding community.

Since then, the place has seen an influx of people flocking to start businesses. Companies also come to hold gatherings and activities. The younger generation has taken notice of the place, infusing the industrial relics with a vibrant and lively atmosphere.

It attracted wide media coverage for drawing 50,000 visitors during the five-day May Day holiday last year.

"The combination of the industrial culture and the interests of the younger generation made the mill's low-carbon transition successful," said Sun Jialin, a local social media influencer.

Huaxin 1907 has set a compelling example as a popular option for urban developers seeking innovative ways to revitalize their industrial bases. An increasing number of factories across the province are transforming their industrial sites to capitalize on new opportunities and generate profits.

To gain a competitive edge, investors have to dig out the unique stories behind the place to distinguish it from others.

The old cement factory holds a special place in the hearts of Huangshi residents, said Huang Jing, the operation manager of the Huaxin 1907 park.

Her company is planning to launch some immersive items, allowing visitors to wear blue-collar workwear, watch movies and even take baths in the factory dormitory, recreating the bustling scenes of 50 years ago when hundreds of workers thronged the assembly lines.

