In pics: glass production in Jiamusi, NE China

Xinhua) 16:20, February 18, 2023

Employees work on a production line at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows robot arms working on a production line at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Employees work at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

An employee inspects a production line at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

