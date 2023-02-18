In pics: glass production in Jiamusi, NE China
Employees work on a production line at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows robot arms working on a production line at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
This photo taken on Feb. 17, 2023 shows robot arms working on a production line at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
Employees work at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
An employee inspects a production line at a glass factory in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 17, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
