Super virtual factory facilitates enterprises' stable running

Xinhua) 08:55, August 04, 2022

NANJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Mechanical arms are working in sync with flashing cameras and continuously updating cloud data. The scene is not from a science fiction movie, but a super virtual factory in east China's Jiangsu Province assisting enterprises in stable operation.

The super virtual factory monitors the operation efficiency of enterprises and analyzes their real-time capacities. Through the capacity radar model of the factory, the parameters including the equipment operation index and the daily and annual output scales of small and medium-sized enterprises can be dynamically monitored.

The personnel production efficiency, equipment failure rate and inventory turnover rate can also be deeply analyzed.

The super virtual factory helps production supervisors conduct remote management of production lines. The supervisors could be reminded automatically if there were any abnormalities in the production process and make adjustments.

Founded in 2021, the factory was engaged in promoting the resource allocation of the industrial internet platform and the intelligent transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing by applying industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology.

The factory has been connected to the capacity data of more than 700 enterprises, said Zhang Zhiqi, CEO of the factory.

The Greenworks in Jiangsu's Changzhou city is a foreign trade enterprise in garden equipment production. It faces the embarrassment of idle workforce power and production lines during the off season.

The enterprise accepted the solution provided by the super virtual factory. After the modeling and analysis of the consumption, the virtual factory figured out an intellectual optimized method to upgrade the production process with limited modification.

Thanks to the super virtual factory, the Greenwork's automated workshop transformed its production line into producing washing-sweeping machines to meet the market demand.

During the wave of the COVID-19 epidemic this March, many production parts could not be transported due to impeded logistics. The super virtual factory helped the enterprises cope with the problem and optimized both the industrial and supply chains.

Since the beginning of 2022, the super virtual factory has distributed hundreds of orders for hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises in south and east China.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)