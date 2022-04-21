Anshan City in orderly work resumption with strict epidemic prevention measures
Workers process wiring harness at a factory in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 19, 2022. Anshan City in Liaoning is in an orderly work resumption with strict epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
A worker operates at an automobile parts factory in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 19, 2022. Anshan City in Liaoning is in an orderly work resumption with strict epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Workers are seen at an automobile manufacturing factory in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 19, 2022. Anshan City in Liaoning is in an orderly work resumption with strict epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
A worker operates a machine to lift raw materials at a tissue making factory in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 19, 2022. Anshan City in Liaoning is in an orderly work resumption with strict epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
A worker operates at an automobile parts factory in Anshan City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 19, 2022. Anshan City in Liaoning is in an orderly work resumption with strict epidemic prevention measures in place. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)
