China implements differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable

Xinhua) 08:13, March 29, 2022

A staff member works at a workshop of TBEA Co., Ltd. Shenyang company in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 27, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Aerial photo taken on March 28, 2022 shows the construction site of a railway rerouting, which is part of a key national project to divert water from the Yangtze River to the Huaihe River, in east China's Anhui Province. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A worker welds at a workshop in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 24, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua)

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a worker for nucleic acid tests at Harbin Turbine Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member works at a workshop of Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Co., Ltd in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Cao Li)

A man works at the construction site of a railway rerouting, which is part of a key national project to divert water from the Yangtze River to the Huaihe River, in east China's Anhui Province, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A staff member coordinates production in a special steel enterprise in north China's Tianjin, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member works at a workshop of Harbin Boiler Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Staff members work at a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member works at a workshop of Harbin Boiler Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member works at a workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A staff member works at a workshop of Harbin Boiler Company Limited in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Staff members of a special steel enterprise check the health information of a man for entering the plant in north China's Tianjin, March 28, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A staff member works at a workshop of TBEA Shenyang company in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 27, 2022. China has implemented differentiated epidemic control measures in factories to keep production stable in workshops of key enterprises and construction of major projects across the country.

Over the past two-plus years, China's dynamic zero-COVID policy, featuring swift response, mass screening and large-scale vaccination, has not only prevented mass deaths at home but also ensured that factories can deliver products ranging from face masks to Teslas to consumers worldwide. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)