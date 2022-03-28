Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:38, March 28, 2022

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 1,219 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Monday report showed.

Of the new local infections, 1,086 were reported in Jilin, 50 in Shanghai, 12 in Liaoning, and 10 in Heilongjiang.

The rest of the cases were reported in 14 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 56 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, said the commission. It added that six suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai as well.

