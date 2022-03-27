Shanghai quarantines mild cases, asymptomatic carriers at designated venues

Xinhua) 08:58, March 27, 2022

A staff member helps a patient to register at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local authorities have renovated seven venues, including hospitals and stadiums, to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Photo by Ye Jiaqi/Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai. Local authorities have renovated seven venues, including hospitals and stadiums, to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers.

Staff members help a patient to register at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022.

Staff members work at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022.

Staff members help a patient to register at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022.

