Shanghai quarantines mild cases, asymptomatic carriers at designated venues
A staff member helps a patient to register at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local authorities have renovated seven venues, including hospitals and stadiums, to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Photo by Ye Jiaqi/Xinhua)
Photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai. Local authorities have renovated seven venues, including hospitals and stadiums, to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Photo by Ye Jiaqi/Xinhua)
Staff members help a patient to register at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local authorities have renovated seven venues, including hospitals and stadiums, to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Photo by Ye Jiaqi/Xinhua)
Staff members work at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local authorities have renovated seven venues, including hospitals and stadiums, to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Photo by Ye Jiaqi/Xinhua)
Staff members help a patient to register at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local authorities have renovated seven venues, including hospitals and stadiums, to quarantine mild cases and asymptomatic carriers. (Photo by Ye Jiaqi/Xinhua)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Couriers volunteer to deliver goods for residents amid COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou, Fujian
- Enterprises maintain stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention, control in Shanghai
- Hospital in Shanghai renovated for mild, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients
- People take nucleic acid testing in Harbin
- Shanghai using antigen testing to screen COVID-19 infections
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.