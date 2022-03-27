Home>>
Enterprises maintain stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention, control in Shanghai
(Xinhua) 08:38, March 27, 2022
Employees of an auto parts company work at a workshop in Anting Town of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local enterprises have been maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Wang Shujuan)
An employee of an auto parts company works at a workshop in Anting Town of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local enterprises have been maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Wang Shujuan)
