Enterprises maintain stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention, control in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:38, March 27, 2022

Employees of an auto parts company work at a workshop in Anting Town of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local enterprises have been maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Wang Shujuan)

An employee of an auto parts company works at a workshop in Anting Town of Jiading District, east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. Local enterprises have been maintaining stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention and control measures. (Xinhua/Wang Shujuan)

