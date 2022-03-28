Home>>
China's Shenzhen resumes normal work, production
(Xinhua) 08:49, March 28, 2022
SHENZHEN, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen has resumed normal work and production, easing its restriction on indoor dining, local authorities said Sunday.
Residents must hold certificates with negative nucleic acid test results within 48 hours to enter or leave residential communities, visit public places, or use public transportation, according to a circular issued by the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.
Nurseries and offline education and training institutions will remain closed, the circular said.
Strict control on mass gatherings will be continued and citizens are advised not to leave the city unless necessary, it said.
The circular will be effective from March 28 to April 5.
