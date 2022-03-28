Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence
Staff members work at a designated quarantine facility in east China's Shanghai, March 26, 2022. (Photo by Ye Jiaqi/Xinhua)
SHANGHAI, March 27 (Xinhua) -- China's economic hub Shanghai will launch a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night.
From 5 a.m. March 28 to 5 a.m. April 1, temporary closed-off management will be enforced in regions lying to the east and south of the Huangpu River, including Pudong and its adjacent areas, to carry out nucleic acid testing, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control office.
Then from 3 a.m. on April 1 to 3 a.m. on April 5, similar temporary closed-off management and testing will be launched mainly in urban districts west of the Huangpu River.
The office said the measure is taken to curb the virus spread, protect people's life and health, and achieve the dynamic zero-COVID target as soon as possible.
In areas affected, closed-off management will take place in residential communities and residents will be required to stay indoors, while non-contact delivery of necessities will be allowed.
Besides, all enterprises, except those necessary for ensuring the people's daily needs and the city's operation, will run under closed-off management or have their employees work from home.
Meanwhile, services including bus, subway, ferry, taxi and online ride-hailing will be suspended in the areas under closed management.
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- Over 14 million Shanghai residents take COVID-19 antigen testing
- Chinese mainland reports 1,217 new local COVID-19 cases
- Shanghai quarantines mild cases, asymptomatic carriers at designated venues
- Couriers volunteer to deliver goods for residents amid COVID-19 resurgence in Quanzhou, Fujian
- Enterprises maintain stable production under strict COVID-19 prevention, control in Shanghai
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.