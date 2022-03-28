We Are China

People commemorate victims of COVID-19 pandemic at National COVID Memorial Wall in London

Xinhua) 14:56, March 28, 2022

A bunch of flowers are laid as a tribute to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A flower is seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman puts a flower on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A boy walks next to the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People stand by the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman puts a flower on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman writes a message on a hand painted heart to commemorate victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People put flowers on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman writes a message on a hand painted heart to commemorate victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A bunch of flowers are laid as a tribute to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A bunch of flowers and a discarded mask are seen near the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Flowers, hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A bunch of flowers and a discarded mask are seen near the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A note reading "remembering those lost in the pandemic" is seen near the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

