People commemorate victims of COVID-19 pandemic at National COVID Memorial Wall in London
A bunch of flowers are laid as a tribute to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A flower is seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman puts a flower on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A boy walks next to the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People stand by the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman puts a flower on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman writes a message on a hand painted heart to commemorate victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
People put flowers on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A woman writes a message on a hand painted heart to commemorate victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A bunch of flowers are laid as a tribute to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A bunch of flowers and a discarded mask are seen near the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Flowers, hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
Hand painted hearts and messages commemorating victims of the COVID-19 pandemic are seen on the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A bunch of flowers and a discarded mask are seen near the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
A note reading "remembering those lost in the pandemic" is seen near the National COVID Memorial Wall in London, Britain, March 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ying)
