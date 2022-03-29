Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence
A deliveryman carries daily necessities for residents in Pudong District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Xinhua/Wu Zhendong)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Xinhua)
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Fengxian District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Photo by Wang Yanting/Xinhua)
Volunteers carry daily necessities for residents in Fengxian District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Photo by Wang Yanting/Xinhua)
A vehicle carrying daily necessities ordered by residents is seen in Pudong District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Xinhua/Wu Zhendong)
A staff member registers information for a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Fengxian District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Photo by Wang Yanting/Xinhua)
People line up for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Fengxian District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Photo by Wang Yanting/Xinhua)
A closed entrance to a ferry is seen in east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
People line up for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Pudong District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.
China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Xinhua)
Photos
- Increasingly more young adults in China register wills that include virtual assets
- Rapeseed flowers turn NW China's Luoping into picturesque spring wonderland
- Why do people in China fall for animated characters like LinaBell and Bing Dwen Dwen?
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
Related Stories
- People commemorate victims of COVID-19 pandemic at National COVID Memorial Wall in London
- Feature: Chinese athletes engage in fight against COVID-19 resurgence
- Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 cases
- China's Shenzhen resumes normal work, production
- Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.