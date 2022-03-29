We Are China

Shanghai tightens COVID-19 control measures amid resurgence

Xinhua) 08:04, March 29, 2022

A deliveryman carries daily necessities for residents in Pudong District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

China's economic hub Shanghai launched a new round of nucleic acid testing across the city starting from 5 a.m. on Monday, local authorities said Sunday night. (Xinhua/Wu Zhendong)

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Pudong District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Fengxian District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

Volunteers carry daily necessities for residents in Fengxian District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

A vehicle carrying daily necessities ordered by residents is seen in Pudong District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

A staff member registers information for a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Fengxian District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

People line up for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Fengxian District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

A closed entrance to a ferry is seen in east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

People line up for COVID-19 test at a testing site in Pudong District, east China's Shanghai, March 28, 2022.

