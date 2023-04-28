We Are China

In pics: future factories in east China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 14:29, April 28, 2023

Technicians check a production line at a factory of Unisplendour Co., Ltd. in Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Zhejiang is committed to developing future factories in its region, as a way to boost the transformation and upgrading of its manufacturing industry.

The term future factory refers to a modern plant that employs digital technologies to achieve digital design, intelligent production, intelligent management, collaborative manufacturing, green manufacturing and safe control, among other things.

Currently, a total of 52 future factories have been recognized in the province.

A technician checks an automatic guided vehicle at a factory of Unisplendour Co., Ltd. in Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

A robotic arm works in a factory of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics in Dongyang, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

A technician operates on a robotic arm at a loader production base of Sany Group in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows an intelligent plant of JIE Drive in Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Technicians check a production line at a factory of Unisplendour Co., Ltd. in Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

This photo taken on April 27, 2023 shows an automatic production line at a factory of Zhejiang Aishida Co., Ltd. in Wenling, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Xu Weijie/Xinhua)

Technicians check a production line at a loader production base of Sany Group in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Xie Shangguo/Xinhua)

Automatic guided vehicles work in a factory of Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics in Dongyang, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

A worker works by a production line at a factory of Unisplendour Co., Ltd. in Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

Technicians check a production line at a factory of Unisplendour Co., Ltd. in Xiaoshan District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)