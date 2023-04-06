China's face mask aids the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Changyuan, located in central China’s Henan Province, is known as “China’s capital of medical consumables”. During the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the county-level city has risen to prominence thanks to one of its most famous exports: face masks.

Yadu Medical Corporation is one of the face mask manufacturers based in Changyuan, which exported about one billion masks in 2020.

“We’re very proud when we can make our own contribution to global pandemic control,” said Zhang Zhengnan, President of Yadu Medical Corporation, adding that there isn’t any country other than China that provided such huge numbers of masks that were cheap and of good quality in a short period of time.

