Indian parliament adjourned for 3rd day amid protests over Manipur

Xinhua) 13:29, July 25, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Both houses of the Indian parliament were adjourned on Monday for the third straight day amid protests from lawmakers of opposition parties over the ongoing situation in the strife-torn northeastern state of Manipur.

In the morning, when the Lok Sabha (lower house) met for the day, members of the opposition parties raised slogans and staged a protest, demanding a statement from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the house over the situation in Manipur.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 when a large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups, which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

The ongoing violence in Manipur has killed 142 people, injured over 3,000 and displaced 60,000.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)