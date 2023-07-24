Death toll in India's landslide rises to 27

Xinhua) 13:56, July 24, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in India's landslide, which hit a village in the southwestern state of Maharashtra four days ago, has risen to 27, according to local authorities on Sunday.

About 80 people are still missing and feared to be buried under the debris. Rescue efforts have been hampered by the challenging terrain, resulting in slow progress in search and rescue operations.

The Indian Express quoted government sources as saying that out of the 229 people residing in the village, 151 individuals have been accounted for. Among them, 27 have lost their lives and their bodies have been recovered, while eight others are receiving treatment at a local hospital.

