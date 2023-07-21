India bans exports of white rice variety to meet domestic demand

Xinhua) 11:18, July 21, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government on Thursday announced a ban on exports of a particular variety of white rice to ensure its adequate availability and allay price rise in the domestic market.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the ban on exports of non-basmati white rice would immediately come into force.

"The domestic prices of rice are on an increasing trend. The retail prices have increased by 11.5 percent over a year and 3 percent over the past month," said the statement.

An export duty of 20 percent on the rice was imposed in September 2022 to ensure its availability in the domestic market. However, the export of this variety increased after the imposition of the export duty.

Exports of this variety of white rice increased during April-June, the first quarter of the current financial year, by as much as 35 percent.

"This sharp increase in exports can be ascribed to high international prices due to geo-political scenario, El Nino sentiments and extreme climatic conditions in other rice-producing countries," said the ministry's statement.

Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25 percent of India's total rice exports.

