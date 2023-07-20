Home>>
9 dead, 13 injured in road mishap in W. India
(Xinhua) 11:12, July 20, 2023
NEW DELHI, July 20 (Xinhua) -- At least nine people died and about 13 were injured in a road accident on a highway in India's western state of Gujarat at around 1.15 am on Thursday, local police said.
According to the Gujarat Police, it appeared to be a hit-and-run case involving a luxury car on a flyover on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway. The driver of the car is among the injured, added the police.
Further details are awaited.
