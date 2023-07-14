High river water level poses fear of floods in New Delhi, India

Xinhua) 14:44, July 14, 2023

People cross a flooded road in New Delhi, India, July 13, 2023. The water level of river Yamuna, which passes through New Delhi, continues to remain above the danger mark, posing fear of floods, particularly in low-lying areas of the city. (Str/Xinhua)

People wade on a flooded road in New Delhi, India, July 13, 2023. The water level of river Yamuna, which passes through New Delhi, continues to remain above the danger mark, posing fear of floods, particularly in low-lying areas of the city. (Str/Xinhua)

People wade on a flooded road in New Delhi, India, July 13, 2023. The water level of river Yamuna, which passes through New Delhi, continues to remain above the danger mark, posing fear of floods, particularly in low-lying areas of the city. (Str/Xinhua)

Flood affected people from low-lying area wait to collect milk packets and food in New Delhi, India, July 13, 2023. The water level of river Yamuna, which passes through New Delhi, continues to remain above the danger mark, posing fear of floods, particularly in low-lying areas of the city. (Str/Xinhua)

