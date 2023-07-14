India rejects European Parliament's resolution on strife-torn Manipur state

Xinhua) 13:31, July 14, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Indian government has rejected a resolution adopted by the European Parliament over the prolonged violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur, calling it an "interference in India's internal affairs."

Spokesman for India's External Affairs Ministry Arindam Bagchi described the European Parliament's resolution as "unacceptable," saying it reflected "a colonial mindset".

Nearly 150 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the violence that has continued in Manipur since May 3.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)