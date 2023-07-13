Home>>
India's retail inflation rises to 4.81 pct in June
(Xinhua) 11:25, July 13, 2023
NEW DELHI, July 12 (Xinhua) -- India's retail inflation rose to 4.81 percent in June, the latest government data showed Wednesday.
According to the data released by the country's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), the inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) in June stood at 4.81 percent.
The food inflation increased to 4.49 percent in June from 2.96 percent in May, the data showed.
