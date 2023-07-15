Wang Yi urges actions to stabilize China-India relations

Xinhua) 12:22, July 15, 2023

JAKARTA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on Friday urged actions to stabilize relations between China and India.

Such a relationship is an important consensus between leaders of the two countries, Wang told Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of a series of ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings.

Wang said common development and prosperity between the two neighbors is a global example, calling for mutual support instead of suspicion.

China and India need to work in the same direction to find a solution to border issues acceptable to both sides, Wang noted.

Expressing China's concerns about India's recent restrictions against Chinese companies, Wang underscored a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

Jaishankar said the normalization of India-China relations serves the common interests of both sides, adding that India is willing to properly handle differences with an open mind and bring relations between the two countries back on the right track as soon as possible to create favorable conditions for next-stage high-level exchanges.

The two sides agreed to hold the next round of the China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting on border issues on an early date and reached a principled consensus on launching the process of BRICS membership expansion.

