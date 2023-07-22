Train runs over 2 lions in western India, 1 dies
NEW DELHI, July 22 (Xinhua) -- A goods train ran over two Asiatic lions near the Pipavav Port in India's western state of Gujarat, killing one and injuring the other, confirmed a railways department official over phone on Saturday.
Both the victimized lions were males, while their two female companions escaped unhurt.
"The train driver applied emergency brakes, but since it was a loaded goods train it took some time for it to come to a halt. By that time it had hit the two lions. While one died instantly, the other one is being given medical care at a zoo," said the official.
Quoting local forest officers, a report by Indian Express said that the incident took place when four lions, including the two males and two females, were trying to cross a railway track, with two railway volunteers trying to guide the wild animals to safety.
All the four lions were aged between two and three years.
The mishap occurred in Gujarat's Amreli district during the wee hours of Friday. Visibility was poor amid rains, added the media report.
