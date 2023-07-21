India's ex-wrestling body chief gets relief from court

Xinhua) 11:26, July 21, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 20 (Xinhua) -- A Delhi court granted conditional bail to former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday in a case of sexual harassment filed against him by a group of women wrestlers.

Several wrestlers, including male and female Olympians, had launched a protest against Singh since January this year demanding his arrest and legal prosecution over the sexual harassment allegations.

Formal charges were filed against Singh last month.

Denying his arrest, the court in its order stated that Singh was not allowed to leave the country without prior permission from the court. He was granted bail after signing a personal bond of 25,000 Indian Rupees (around 305 U.S. dollars).

The court also granted a similar bail to the WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the sexual harassment case registered against him on the basis of complaints from several wrestlers.

Both were also directed not to induce the complainants or witnesses while being out of police or judicial custody.

