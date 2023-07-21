Search, rescue work resumes in India's landslide-hit area, 100 still missing

Xinhua) 14:06, July 21, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The search and rescue work at the landslide-hit area resumed on Friday morning in Raigad district of India's southwestern state of Maharashtra, which was halted on Thursday evening owning to heavy rains and difficult terrain.

According to an official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), around 100 people were still missing after the landslide struck the district's Irshalwadi village on Wednesday night. While around 70 escaped unhurt, as many as 21 were rescued alive on Thursday from under the debris.

"Five hours have passed since the search and rescue work began this morning, but no dead body has been recovered yet today. The death toll remains at 16 as of now," said a local cop over phone.

Four teams of NDRF were involved in the search and rescue work at the mishap site.

Aided by local people and various other agencies, the NDRF would divide the landslide-affected area into zones and try to search for and retrieve dead bodies with the help of canines, besides physical searches, according to NDRF.

The greatest challenges being faced by the rescue teams were that it was a long trek and the incessant rains lashing the area continuously since the mishap occurred, said an NDRF official.

