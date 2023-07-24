Lightning kills 2, injures 4 in India's central state

Xinhua) 13:48, July 24, 2023

NEW DELHI, July 23 (Xinhua) -- At least two people were killed and four others injured after being struck by lightning in the central India state of Madhya Pradesh, police said Sunday.

The incident took place in the Bakswaha area of Chhatarpur district, about 247 km northeast of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

The state experienced heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and accompanying lightning strikes on Saturday evening.

Lightning-related incidents are a recurring concern during the monsoon season in India, leading to numerous fatalities each year.

According to reports from local media, citing data from the federal ministry of earth sciences, 907 people fell victim to lightning strikes across the country in 2022 alone.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)