Chinese air force transports new cadets with Y-20 military transport aircraft

People's Daily Online) 15:30, July 21, 2023

The Chinese air force flew newly recruited cadets from five cities across the country to the PLA Air Force Aviation University in Changchun city, northeast China's Jilin Province, using the Y-20 (codenamed Kunpeng), a new generation of large-scale transport aircraft, on July 19 and 20.

According to a credible source, the number of Chinese air force cadets recruited this year hit a record high, and nearly one-third of them ranked among the top 10 percent of examinees in China's annual college entrance exam, better known as the gaokao, in their respective regions.

Approximately 400 graduates from aviation schools of the air force across the country have been admitted to the PLA Air Force Aviation University this year.

The admission letter of the PLA Air Force Aviation University. (Photo/js7tv.cn)

The admission letter and boarding pass for this year's cadets are considered innovative and full of sci-tech elements.

After opening the admission letter, three-dimensional models of the main buildings of the PLA Air Force Aviation University and the J-20 aircraft catch the eye.

The Y-20 transport aircraft. (Photo/PLA-Airforce Online)

By scanning the QR code on the boarding pass with their mobile phones, cadets can see moving pictures displaying buildings on the campus and hear the rumble of warplanes and audio messages from their predecessors.

