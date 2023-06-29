China-Mongolia border port sees robust growth in freight transport

HOHHOT, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has seen robust growth in China-Europe freight trains since 2013, according to local customs.

As of June 27 this year, the port has handled over 1.26 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers transported by the China-Europe freight trains, with imported and exported freight weighing more than 11 million tonnes.

From January to May, the port handled a total of 1,285 China-Europe freight trains, up 15.87 percent year on year.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 68 China-Europe freight-train routes, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries.

