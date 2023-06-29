Home>>
China-Mongolia border port sees robust growth in freight transport
(Xinhua) 15:58, June 29, 2023
HOHHOT, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has seen robust growth in China-Europe freight trains since 2013, according to local customs.
As of June 27 this year, the port has handled over 1.26 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers transported by the China-Europe freight trains, with imported and exported freight weighing more than 11 million tonnes.
From January to May, the port handled a total of 1,285 China-Europe freight trains, up 15.87 percent year on year.
The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 68 China-Europe freight-train routes, connecting over 60 overseas destinations across more than 10 countries.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's waterway freight volume up 12.4 pct in April
- China's road freight volume up 17.4 pct in April
- China's weekly coastal bulk freight index declines
- China's digital freight industry shows promising prospect
- China's railway builder marks major European success
- Henan launches new freight route to Miami
- China's Jiangsu reports record number of China-Europe freight train trips in 2022
- In Pics: First inbound China-Europe freight train carrying Chinese Lunar New Year goods arrives in Xi'an
- China-Europe freight train No. X8151 leaves from Xi'an
- China's road freight volume drops in first 9 months
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.