China brave in 3rd defeat at Women's Volleyball Nations League

Xinhua) 10:09, June 29, 2023

Yang Hanyu (front L) and Wang Yunlu (front C) of China defend during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

SUWON, South Korea, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China conceded a third defeat in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League here on Wednesday, falling to reigning world champions Serbia 13-25, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25.

China easily handed the first set over but recovered in the second with superior attacking play and staunch blocking.

Outsider hitter Li Yingying was the best scorer for China with 18 points, but it was Serbia's Tijana Boskovic who scored a game-high 25 points.

The lead went back and forth several times in the third set. Despite fending off two set points, China failed to turn the tide.

The two teams battled neck-and-neck from the beginning of the fourth set, but Serbia established a 15-12 lead and went on to win the match.

China, who lost to Poland and Italy last week, will face the Dominican Republic on Friday, hosts South Korea on Saturday and the United States on Sunday.

Yang Hanyu (front R) spikes during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Yuan Xinyue (front L) and Li Yingying (front C) of China defend during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Yuan Xinyue (2nd L, front) of China spikes during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Li Yingying (front L) of China spikes during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Photo by James Lee/Xinhua)

Head coach Cai Bin (3rd L) of China instructs players during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Zhong Hui of China serves during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Diao Linyu of China serves during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Players of China are seen before the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Fans cheer for Team China during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League match between China and Serbia in Suwon, South Korea, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)