China ends Germany's winning run at FIVB Nations League

NAGOYA, Japan, June 2 (Xinhua) -- In the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League, China abruptly ended Germany's winning streak with a commanding 3-0 victory on Friday.

After managing a tense 3-2 victory over Brazil in their inaugural match, China spent one hour and 17 minutes securing the match against Germany with scores of 25-19, 25-20, and 25-22.

The three-time Olympic champions endured a scare in the third set as Germany fought back from a 21-18 deficit to tie the score twice at 21-21 and again at 22-22.

Captain Yuan Xinyue of China reclaimed the lead with a critical block, advancing the score to 24-22 after Germany's Monique Strubble hit the ball out of bounds. China's top spiker, Li Yingying, delivered a decisive smash to clinch the win for her team.

Li topped China's scoreboard with 14 points, while Wang Yuanyuan and Yuan contributed 11 each. Germany's Hanna Orthmann emerged as the match's top scorer, amassing 19 points.

In the 16-team table, China ascended to third place. Germany, which had previously secured victories against the Netherlands 3-1 and Croatia 3-0, fell to second place behind Türkiye.

China is set to face off against the still-winless Netherlands on Saturday.

